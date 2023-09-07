BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash last weekend east of Belle Fourche.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened September 2nd near the intersection of McCoy Road and Eaton Lane.

A van pulled off but was partly in the northbound lane when the driver got out to check the mail.

A pickup was heading north on McCoy Road when the 19-year-old man driving tried to swerve.

The pickup hit the door of the van, a group of mailboxes, and the driver.

77-year-old Leroy Fischer suffered fatal injuries.

The passenger in the van and the driver in the pickup were not hurt. However, the passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries.