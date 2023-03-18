SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An adult male was found with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on North Marion Road and West Bentgrass Street. At 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance were dispatched to the area and discovered the man was hit by a southbound vehicle as he was crossing the road.

The vehicle left the scene of the accident. The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he later died. Authorities are leading the ongoing investigation.