Man held in brother’s death on Pine Ridge Reservation

PORCUPINE, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have detained a man after his brother died in a fight on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota.

Officers from the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Public Safety were called about an assault at a home near Porcupine early Wednesday.

A witness told arriving officers that two family members were fighting. Officers “observed a large amount of blood” and found a man who had been struck with an unknown object.

The man was taken to the Indian Health Service hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A brother allegedly involved in the fight was treated for minor injuries and taken to jail.