PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — On the evening of December 21, a Pennington County jury found 44-year-old Jeffrey Kingsbury guilty of five charges.

The trial, which began on Tuesday, called 16 witnesses, including the female victim and a domestic violence expert, according to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kingsbury has been charged with:

First-degree burglary (domestic abuse)

Intentional damage to private property

Interference with emergency communication

Simple assault (domestic abuse)

Stalking (domestic abuse)

The charges stem from an incident when Kingsbury came into the victim’s house uninvited through a back, sliding-glass door. When she attempted to call 911, Kingsbury took her phone, stomped on it and started punching her in the head.

The victim stated he had abused her through their decade-long relationship. When she ended the relationship in December 2021, Kingsbury sent multiple harassing text messages, voicemails and emails to the victim.

“The resilience exhibited by domestic violence survivors, exemplified by the courageous testimony of the victim in this case, not only exposes the harsh realities of abuse but also fuels our determination to advocate tirelessly on their behalf,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Natalie Gronlund.

Kingsbury will face up to 29 years in prison and have more than $50,000 in fines. His sentencing is scheduled in January.