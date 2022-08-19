SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 73-year-old Sioux Falls man, who got caught in a sex trafficking sting in Omaha earlier this year, is on his way to federal prison.

In court Thursday, John J. Stratman was sentenced to more than 11 years behind bars.

Authorities say on October 1st of last year Stratman contacted an individual who told him he had access to a 15-year-old girl who he could have sex with.

The individual was an undercover law enforcement officer.

In January, Stratman booked a hotel room in Omaha where he was going to meet the girl. He brought gifts along, including candy and flowers.

When Stratman paid the undercover officer, who he thought was the girl’s pimp, he was taken into custody.