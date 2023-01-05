RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Mexico will spend nearly two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Noel Rivera, 44, was part of an organization that brought large amounts of meth from Arizona and other places to South Dakota.

In August 2021, multiple places in the Rapid City area were searched. Over 70 pounds of meth, multiple pounds of cocaine and heroin, thousands of fentanyl pills, around $144,000d and 13 guns were found.

Rivera was sentenced to 17 1/2 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release.