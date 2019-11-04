Breaking News
State Supreme Court won’t stop South Dakota execution, Rhines opens third case in US Supreme Court

Man gets 10 years for fatally stabbing Sioux City roommate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Scales of Justice court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally stabbing his roommate in Sioux City.

Woodbury County District Court records show 39-year-old Elmi Said was sentenced Friday. He’d been charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 28, 2018, slaying of 40-year-old Guled Nur. The jury convicted him of a lesser charge: voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Said stabbed and kicked Nur after an altercation broke out at their apartment.

Said is also known as Abdiqadar Sharif.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests