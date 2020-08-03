Man found with gunshot in Rapid City street dies at hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are investigating an overnight shooting as a homicide after the victim died from his injuries.

Around 2:30 a.m. MT Monday morning, police were called to the area of Custer Street and Dilger Avenue for a report of a man in the street. The reporting party stated the man was bleeding.

Once on scene, police found the man had been shot in the stomach area. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Rapid City Police and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working the case. Detectives are looking to view video from any security cameras in the area during the 1:45 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. timeframe.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.