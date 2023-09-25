YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man who killed his ex-girlfriend, dropped their child at a friend’s house and then left the state is headed to prison.

Monday a judge sentenced 36-year-old Trevor Harrison to 65 years behind bars.

Last November, Harrison told friends he and his ex had been drinking when he “lost it” and shot her in the back of the head.

In July, Harrison pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Other charges, including first-degree murder, were dismissed.

Harrison has a lengthy criminal record in South Dakota, and should not have had a gun.