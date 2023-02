SPENCER, Iowa (KELO) — A 29-year-old man was found dead outside a Spencer, Iowa, property, according to the Clay County authorities.

After receiving a call at the Clay County Communication Center, Spencer Ambulance and Police arrived to find a deceased man outside the property on W. 5th Street on Monday, February 20 at 11:40 a.m.

The name of the victim is being held pending further investigation. An autopsy is planned at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.