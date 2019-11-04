Man found dead after crews called to Spencer house fire

The fire is still under investigation.

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Spencer firefighters found a man dead after being called to a house fire Monday morning.

Deputy Chief Mark Stover with Spencer Fire-Rescue said crews were called to a house fire at 1408 13th Avenue West in Spencer Monday morning at 10:06. They said that an occupant may still be in the residence.

Firefighters entered the home and found light smoke conditions inside. While searching for a possible victim, crews found 72-year-old Lawrence Bendlin deceased in a closed bedroom. They also determined that the fire started in that room.

Stover said that the fire had been contained to just the bedroom and was out when firefighters entered.

Stover says Beldin’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

Authorities said there was fire damage to one room while there was smoke damage throughout the residence.

