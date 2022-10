SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a man after finding him hiding in a stranger’s house.

A Parole agent was looking for a man named Jimmie Moore Wednesday afternoon. When they found him, police say the 55-year-old Sioux Falls man ran and hid in an unlocked house on south Duluth Avenue.

Officers eventually found him hiding in the basement and arrested him for burglary, fleeing police and a parole hold.