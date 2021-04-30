WATCH: Surveillance video from robbery at Sioux Falls store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shoplifting turned robbery at Ross Dress for Less.

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, two women and a man went into the store. Police say they picked up several items before trying to leave without paying.

When an employee stopped the group, one of the people pulled out a weapon.

“Once the man pulled out the gun the employee basically backed away and let them go out the door, which is something we encourage people to do,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Police released surveillance video of the crime Friday afternoon. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 605-3677007 or use the P3 app.