SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in central Sioux Falls at 11th Street and Summit Ave.

Investigators say Lydelle Turner, 42, drove into the neighborhood and fired a gun more than 20 times. Several people were outside, and one of the bullets hit a 50-year-old man in the leg.

Police say Turner went to another location and fired more gunshots near the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

Witnesses were able to give police descriptions of the suspect and vehicle.

Officers arrested Turner near 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue. Police say he faces several charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a former violent offender, and multiple drug charges.