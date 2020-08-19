Man files lawsuit against SFSD, SDHSAA following incident at track and field event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tea man is suing the Sioux Falls School District and the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

The lawsuit stems from a 2019 incident at Howard Wood Field, where an athlete let go of a discus too soon. Court papers say it went into the crowd, knocking Michael Moses unconscious, breaking his nose and knocking out his front tooth.

The lawsuit says Moses was in an area that was roped off for spectators and extenders, which are used to prevent discus throws from leaving the cage, were not being used.

The school district says it does not comment on matters such as this one.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association also declined to comment.