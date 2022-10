SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who spends his summers in Sioux Falls is accused of sexual contact with a child.

Israel Jimenez appeared in court today, and the judge set bond at $50,000 cash.

According to the prosecutor, the investigation began when the victim told her school counselor that she had been raped.

The alleged crimes began when she was 13 years old.