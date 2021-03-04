Man facing several charges following incident outside of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 45-year old man is in jail tonight after an incident outside the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House last night.

Police say Dison Keene had assaulted several people inside and had been asked to leave. When officers got there, police say Keene threatened to shoot several people, including the officers.

“The officers issued the trespass notice, which is a piece of paper, the guy pulled out a lighter, lit it on fire. This happened right outside in front of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. The officer ended up having to put that out,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

Keene was arrested on several charges including disorderly conduct, threatening law enforcement and reckless burning.