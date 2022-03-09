RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A DUI crash and arrest in Rapid City early Wednesday morning led to the recovery of a stolen firearm.

Rapid City police say they were called to the area of 6th Street and Omaha Street around 12:55 a.m. for a report of a rollover crash. On scene, police found a Honda Accord that was upside down in the median. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Michael Griffithmartinez, was standing outside of the vehicle.

Police say officers smelled alcohol coming from Griffithmartinez and they determined he was too impaired to drive. Police searched the vehicle and found a handgun inside the vehicle, which they learned was stolen.

Griffithmartinez was placed under arrest for DUI, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, reckless driving and no proof of insurance.