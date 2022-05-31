SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in jail tonight following an altercation with his girlfriend early Monday morning.

Police say the couple had been drinking and got into an argument. When the woman tried to leave, the man kept her in the house.

Police say he eventually grabbed a knife and threatened her.

At one point the man set the knife down and she stabbed the suspect in self-defense. The man left and was found a few hours later by police.

“He had minor injuries. He was treated at the hospital and then the jail after that,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

23-year-old Silas Shields was arrested for domestic simple assault, domestic aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

He was also on parole for a previous crime.