PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a crash near Rapid City. South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 44 Tuesday afternoon.

Courtesy South Dakota Highway Patrol

An SUV tried passing a tractor pulling a sprayer when it hit the back of the sprayer. Both the SUV and tractor went into the ditch. The driver of the SUV thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was flown to Monument Health with life-threatening injuries. He was also arrested. The driver of the tractor was not hurt.