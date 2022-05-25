RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning.

Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police Department says authorities were called to the 1900 block of N. Lacrosse Street around 2 a.m. for a report of a man with multiple stab wounds.

Police found the man outside a business with multiple people assisting him with his injuries. The man was taken to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect from witnesses. Police located the juvenile suspect and took him into custody.

Authorities continue to investigate the stabbing.