Man facing kidnapping charges after dispute with ex-girlfriend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Thursday on kidnapping charges.

Police said 41-year-old Michael Haukoos went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Wednesday night in central Sioux Falls. Police say he told her he wanted her to come outside to talk and at one point threatened kick down her door and stab her if she didn’t come out.

When she went outside, police say he grabbed her by her neck and tried to drag her into his truck. At this point, police say the woman’s current boyfriend saw what was happening and called 911.

When her ex found out the police were on their way he threw her out of his truck and took off.

Police found the man at his home and arrested him on kidnapping and assault charges.