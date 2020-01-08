Breaking News
Iran fires rockets at Iraqi base housing US troops, here’s what we know
Live Now
LIVESTREAM GAMES OF THE DAY: Mt. Vernon-Plankinton vs. Lennox doubleheader at 6:15 p.m.

Man facing first degree murder charge after shooting near Aberdeen last week

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

A 48-year-old Brown County man is facing a first degree murder charge in connection with a shooting last week.

According to court papers, on January 2, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a shop in Bath, which is about nine miles east of Aberdeen.

Authorities say Jarrett Jones shot and killed 28-year-old Jon Schumacher.

Investigators say Schumacher and Jones’ daughter had been in a relationship for more than a year.

Court papers say Schumacher had just been released from jail following a DUI arrest.

He reportedly went to Jones’ shop wanting to talk with Jones’ daughter.

Jones allegedly told him she didn’t want to talk to him and told Schumacher to leave.

When he didn’t, Jones reportedly shot him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests