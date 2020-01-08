Man facing first degree murder charge after shooting near Aberdeen last week

A 48-year-old Brown County man is facing a first degree murder charge in connection with a shooting last week.

According to court papers, on January 2, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a shop in Bath, which is about nine miles east of Aberdeen.

Authorities say Jarrett Jones shot and killed 28-year-old Jon Schumacher.

Investigators say Schumacher and Jones’ daughter had been in a relationship for more than a year.

Court papers say Schumacher had just been released from jail following a DUI arrest.

He reportedly went to Jones’ shop wanting to talk with Jones’ daughter.

Jones allegedly told him she didn’t want to talk to him and told Schumacher to leave.

When he didn’t, Jones reportedly shot him.