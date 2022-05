SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces federal carjacking and weapons charges.

We first told you about Alexander Cota last month.

Sioux Falls police say he and another man texted someone claiming to be a woman who needed a ride. When the driver showed up, authorities say Cota and the other man got into his car and ended up stealing it at gunpoint.

In addition to the federal charges, Cota is accused of robbery and kidnapping in Minnehaha County.