ROSHOLT, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Roberts County say a Minnesota man was arrested after speeding in a school zone earlier this month.

Michael Byland

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were enforcing speed limits in the school zone in front of the Rosholt School on May 11th.

Officials say the deputies stopped Michael Byland for going 32 miles an hour in a 15-mile-an-hour school zone. After an investigation, authorities say the deputies found meth in Byland’s possession.

Byland is facing a list of charges, including Possession of meth and possession of marijuana.