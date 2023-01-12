CLAIRE CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a local fire department and two residents for their help in the location and arrest of a man.

Authorities say it happened in the Claire City area just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

A deputy had learned that a man got his car stuck and walked several miles to a home.

The two residents tried to take the man to meet with the deputy but he ran down an unplowed road. Volunteers walked over 2 miles searching for the suspect.

Nathan Stanely was arrested. He’s facing a list of charges, including possession of meth and DUI.