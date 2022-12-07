SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rather than going on trial, a Hot Springs man facing child pornography charges entered a guilty plea today.

In court documents, 58-year-old Brian Spitzer admitted to sending sexual messages and pictures to someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl in 2020.

It turned out to be an undercover investigator. This afternoon, Spitzer pleaded guilty to attempting to receive child pornography, and in exchange, several other charges were dropped.

When he’s sentenced he could face anywhere from 5 to 20 years in federal prison, followed by at least five years of supervised release.