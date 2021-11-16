Man facing charges in South Dakota arrested following robbery of Kentucky store

STANTON, KY (KELO) — A South Dakota man believed to be on the run from sexual assault allegations faces new charges following an incident in Kentucky.

Stanton Police were called to a store Tuesday morning about a man who fired a gun during a robbery. When officers arrived on scene, they found Craig Worm inside a vehicle with a handgun.

Authorities were able to get him to leave the vehicle following an hour of negotiations.

Kentucky police discovered Worm left South Dakota after allegations arose of a sexual assault of a minor. In a Facebook post detailing the Tuesday crime, Stanton Police say they believe Worm intentionally committed a robbery in order to trigger a law enforcement response as an attempt of suicide by cop.

“I’m proud of all my officers that responded to this incident. They were patient and showed great poise while dealing with an armed and dangerous suspect. We are pleased that we were able to resolve the incident without anyone getting hurt,” Chief Arthur Lacy said.

Worm is being held on the following charges:

Robbery 1st Degree

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree – 6 counts

KELOLAND News is looking into the charges Worm is facing in South Dakota; we’ll update this story as that information is confirmed.