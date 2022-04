SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly crash near Lennox has resulted in charges. Investigators say 44-year-old James Miles crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup the Friday before Easter.

The driver of the pickup, 66-year-old Bruce Hartman, died of his injuries.

A complaint filed today says Miles is charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

According to a court website, Miles does not have a criminal record. His first court appearance is scheduled for May 5th.