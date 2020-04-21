Man facing charges after suspected shoplifting incident

A suspected shoplifting led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man on various charges, including aggravated assault.  

Over the weekend, police responding to the call confronted Erik Green Junior. 

“Not exactly sure how this took place but when the guy got into his car he ended up pulling the officer into the car with him as well.  There was a struggle inside the car.  The man was able to put the car in gear then started to drive forward.  The officer was half in half out and as the car turned, he was basically thrown to the ground,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries.  Green was arrested after a short chase.

