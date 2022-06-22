SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Canton man is behind bars, accused of stealing a car and lighting it on fire.
Sioux Falls Police say the vehicle was reported stolen Saturday morning. Several hours later officers found the car on fire in the northeast part of town.
“The victim knew the suspect in this case and basically had relayed that he was not to take that vehicle but he took the vehicle anyway,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.
Twenty-seven-year-old Kip Hartwick was arrested in Lincoln County. He faces a list of charges, including theft of a vehicle, arson and reckless burning.