Man facing charges after pulling out BB gun in Taco John’s drive-thru

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rather than picking up tacos, a Sioux Falls man is accused of picking a fight in a Taco John’s drive-thru.

Police say there were two cars waiting outside the restaurant at 12th and Lyndale around 2 on Saturday morning.

As the first car sat at the window, the driver of the second car honked his horn. That’s when police say passengers in both cars got out and started fighting.

“That passenger from the first car is our suspect. He went back to his car and pulled out a gun and threatened people with the gun and then people took off after that,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Thanks to a picture of a license plate and surveillance video, police were able to piece together what happened and made an arrest.

Damion Franklin, Junior faces four counts of aggravated assault. Police say his pistol was actually a BB gun.