SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is under arrest for pulling a knife on a concerned citizen who was trying to help a woman.

Police were called to 3rd and North Highland yesterday afternoon because the suspect was kicking a car and jumping on the hood demanding that the woman inside give him a ride. The concerned citizen told the suspect to “leave her alone,” but ended up facing a large kitchen knife.

The suspect eventually dropped the knife and ran away.

“The person went to him for help and he was able to scare off the attacker,” said Lt. Adam Petersen with the Sioux Fall Police Department. “It could have turned out really bad but in this case, it turned out well.”

Police caught 29-year-old Samuel Edwin Schroeder of Sioux Falls in the area. He’s charged with aggravated assault for pulling the knife.