SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old man is facing charges following an early morning crash on Minnesota Avenue.

Around 5 a.m., police noticed smoke outside Famous Dave’s. When they got there, they saw a driver had crashed into the restaurant’s sign and was trying to drive away.

“The vehicle tried to flee the area and then drove across all lanes of traffic and almost hit another vehicle, it then crashed into another wall down there, at this point they were able to get the driver out,” Lt. Robert Forster with Sioux Falls Police said.

The driver, Mark Campbell, was arrested for aggravated eluding, hit and run and reckless driving.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what led up to the crashes, but they do not believe Campbell was intoxicated.