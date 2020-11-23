Man facing charges after driving SUV into group of people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges, accused of driving his vehicle onto the sidewalk and into a group of people.

Police say around 9:30 Sunday night, the man was stopped at the intersection of 11th and Summit when an argument broke out between him and four people standing on the sidewalk.

“At some point the driver backed up and then drove the SUV up on the sidewalk and ended up hitting one of the people,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The driver, James Dossett was eventually arrested for two counts of aggravated assault and drug possession. The victim who was hit had minor injuries.