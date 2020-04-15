1  of  2
Man facing charges after damaging property in Lennox

A 19-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after leaving a lot of damage in Lennox Sunday night.

Lennox police say 19-year old Deontae Birgholtz broke into the town’s post office, broke a bank window and damaged an officer’s personal vehicle.

According to a sign posted on the door, the damage has forced the post office to adjust its hours.

On the same block, the drive-up window at the Valley Exchange bank is also damaged. The bank drive-through is still operating but workers can’t see through the glass when they help customers. 

Birgholtz faces a long list of charges including obstruction, theft, burglary, criminal damage to property.

