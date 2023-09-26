PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending against a Pierre man after he crashed into a police car during a pursuit over the weekend.

Officials say it happened in Pierre Saturday night.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to stop an SUV driven by 22-year-old Dustin Marshall.

He kept going and a pursuit went through multiple parts of Pierre.

At one point, Marshall crashed into a Pierre Police car.

He took off on foot but was caught a short time later.

No one was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.