SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a story we reported over the weekend.

A 26-year-old man, accused of burglary and leading authorities on a chase over the weekend, made his first court appearances in both Lincoln and Minnehaha County today.

Police say it started as a traffic stop, but the driver took off. At that point, police did not pursue.

“There was a different call probably about an hour later where somebody had broke into a garage, it turned out it was the same vehicle, same suspect. Then he left and they were able to get a license plate and a description of the car,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Lucas Spielmann was eventually arrested in a snowy field near Harrisburg following a chase.

Lucas Jack Spielmann

He faces a list of charges in both counties, including burglary, eluding, resisting arrest and drug charges.