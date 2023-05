PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre man was arrested after an incident involving a knife.

A captain with Pierre Police says it happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Sioux Avenue.

Police say officers arriving on the scene found a victim, who said they were chased by a person with a knife and was cut.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Victor Black Lance. Officers arrested him a short time later on charges including aggravated assault.