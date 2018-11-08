Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A 35-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he tried to run over law enforcement and was involved in a hit and run.

This all started around four Wednesday afternoon, when the Area Fugitive Task Force was tipped off that a parole absconder was in the 900 block of North Cliff Ave.

Agents spotted Phillip Hislaw in a van. As they tried to approach him, police say he tried to run over two officers.

One agent fired a gun at the van. Police say Hislaw then sped away.

"In the next half hour or so after that, metro communications received looks like 5 reckless driving calls involving this same vehicle, or a vehicle matching this description in the southwest part of town," Sgt. Aaron Benson said.

Authorities say Hislaw was also involved in a hit and run during that time. He was eventually taken into custody near 50th St. and Western Ave.

He faces several counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of drugs, and hit and run.

