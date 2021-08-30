Man faces manslaughter charge in death of Rapid City teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man accused of killing a Rapid City teen is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Nathan Gray Eagle, of Rapid City, is being held without bond in the shooting death of 16-year-old McKenzie Garreaux at an apartment complex on Friday morning.

Police say a gun believed to be used in the shooting was located near the apartment. Garreaux died at a Rapid City hospital after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the shooting. She had been reported missing by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 20.

The probable cause affidavit in the case has been sealed by the court.

