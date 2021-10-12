Man faces malicious mischief charge for opening several fire hydrants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 53-year-old man has been arrested after several fire hydrants were opened in central Sioux Falls.

On Monday, police were called to the area of 9th Street and Western Avenue for an open fire hydrant. Other open hydrants were also reported in the area.

Police say witnesses were able to give a description of the man, and he was arrested in the 100 block of South Elmwood Avenue.

Travis Glenn Bortnem, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for “malicious mischief”, which is a city ordinance, and a parole violation.

Officials say the hydrants were not damaged, and they aren’t sure how much water was released.