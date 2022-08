SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old man is facing a long list of charges for child sexual abuse as well as strangling and raping another person.

Christopher Franklin Beauvais is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, distribution of child pornography and abusive sexual contact.

Court documents list incidents from 2006 to 2021.

Beauvais pleaded not guilty to the charges.o