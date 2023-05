SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sturgis man plans to plead guilty to attempted enticement of a minor during the 2022 motorcycle rally.

Authorities arrested 52-year-old Bobby Aldinger for having sexual conversations with an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl.

He’s scheduled to change his plea later this month. He could face anywhere from 10 years to life in federal prison