Man drunkenly drives 1-year-old child to hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man is accused of excessive speeding and driving drunk with a 1-year-old child in the car.

Police say 26-year-old Chanss Wicker was bringing the child to the emergency room, after the toddler accidentally drank lighter fluid. At times, authorities say Wicker was going 30-to-40 miles an hour over the speed limit.

It all started Sunday night at about 7:30 p.m. when an officer saw a vehicle driving here near 3rd and Main in downtown Sioux Falls. The officer believed the car was going between 50 and 60 miles per hour. To give you some perspective, the speed limit in that area only 20 mph.

“The car was going south on Main and went into oncoming traffic at the intersection of 6th Street, there were two cars in the lane there and then it made a left turn,” Sioux Falls Police officer, Sam Clemens said.

Next, the driver of the vehicle made its way here near 10th and 2nd Avenue. This time, Wicker was reaching speeds of an estimated 70 mph.

Wicker then ran a stop sign at 14th Street and 3rd Avenue. Then made his way to the Avera McKennan Emergency room.

“There was another adult in the car that had a cellphone, didn’t really seem to give any explanation why 911 wasn’t called, they never called anybody for any assistance, they just started driving at that high rate of speed,” Clemens said.

Clemens says during a preliminary breath test, Wicker had a blood-alcohol content of 0.16. Wicker is facing several charges including DWI, child abuse, reckless driving, and failure to stop at a stop sign.