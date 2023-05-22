WEST LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa (KELO) — One man is dead after drowning on a Northwest Iowa lake.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies were called to Millers Bay on West Lake Okoboji just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say 21-year-old Alexander Glover jumped off a boat to swim when the boat started to drift away and he tried to swim back. He got tired and slipped under the water.

He could be seen under the water and family members tried to get to him.

Officials then say a kayaker was able to dive down and get Glover to the surface. The family started CPR before a fire boat came and brought him to shore.

Glover was taken to a local hospital where attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.