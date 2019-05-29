Local News

Man drops plan to open South Dakota Medal of Honor Museum

Posted: May 29, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man has scrapped plans to open a museum honoring recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor.
    
John L. Johnson of Rapid City had planned to open the museum Aug. 1 at the Rushmore Mall.
    
But Johnson said on Tuesday that he has abandoned that plan after receiving threats. Instead, he says he plans to open an art gallery for Native American artists on that date in the same space planned for the museum.
    
Johnson sparked controversy in an interview with the newspaper earlier this month, when he referred to efforts to rescind medals given to U.S. cavalry soldiers for the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre. Johnson said many of those soldiers who went on to receive the medal acted heroically.
 

