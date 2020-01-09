Live Now
Man dropped off at emergency room with gunshot wound

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating how a man ended up being dropped off at an emergency room with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.  

According to police, a man was dropped off at 8:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police received a little information from the man before he was taken into surgery. He is facing non-life threatening injuries. 

Police believe they know who dropped him off at the hospital, but there are no charges. 

Authorities aren’t sure if it’s related to any other crime, including a man being dropped off in a tote at an emergency room on Tuesday.

