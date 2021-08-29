Man dies in UTV crash near Milbank

MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead and another is injured following a UTV crash east of Milbank early Sunday morning.

Authorities say a UTV was travelling east on 148th Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto 483rd Avenue when he lost control. The UTV rolled into the ditch and both the driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

The 43-year-old occupant was pronounced dead at the scene while the 36-year-old also on the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities are working to identify the driver.

