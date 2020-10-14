Man dies in Rapid City brush fire, police investigate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a man has died of smoke inhalation in a brush fire in Rapid City. The victim was discovered when police and firefighters responded to the fire Saturday night.

The man has not been identified. The fire broke out in a wooded area just southwest of a commercial building and near the north bank of Rapid Creek. Police say the area is occupied by many homeless people.

Several people were in the area when the fire spread. A witness told police the man didn’t make it out of the fire. Forensic testing is needed to identify the man due to his serious injuries. 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests