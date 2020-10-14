Man dies in Rapid City brush fire, police investigate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a man has died of smoke inhalation in a brush fire in Rapid City. The victim was discovered when police and firefighters responded to the fire Saturday night.

The man has not been identified. The fire broke out in a wooded area just southwest of a commercial building and near the north bank of Rapid Creek. Police say the area is occupied by many homeless people.

Several people were in the area when the fire spread. A witness told police the man didn’t make it out of the fire. Forensic testing is needed to identify the man due to his serious injuries.

